Thistle Swirl by olivetreeann
Thistle Swirl

The birds had picked out most of the seeds on this thistle, but left such a pretty pattern behind it warranted a picture. It's growing next to the parking lot at church.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
Beautifully unique subject and fantastic clarity Ann FAV
July 14th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Love this. Really interesting and so clear.
July 14th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture
July 14th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Oh that is so cool. Nice spotting. Did you see my darkroom photo? It reminded me of your Ann Foolery…..darkroom-stillabstract.
July 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a prickly beauty.. but a great fav of the birds. Super shot in focus, clarity ... fav
July 14th, 2023  
