Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4485
Thistle Swirl
The birds had picked out most of the seeds on this thistle, but left such a pretty pattern behind it warranted a picture. It's growing next to the parking lot at church.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9256
photos
206
followers
213
following
1228% complete
View this month »
4478
4479
4480
4481
4482
4483
4484
4485
Latest from all albums
4482
4573
4574
4483
4484
4575
4485
4576
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
12th July 2023 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
thistle
katy
ace
Beautifully unique subject and fantastic clarity Ann FAV
July 14th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Love this. Really interesting and so clear.
July 14th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture
July 14th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Oh that is so cool. Nice spotting. Did you see my darkroom photo? It reminded me of your Ann Foolery…..darkroom-stillabstract.
July 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a prickly beauty.. but a great fav of the birds. Super shot in focus, clarity ... fav
July 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close