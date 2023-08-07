Previous
Pinecone Swirl by olivetreeann
Photo 4510

Pinecone Swirl

I was going through some more of my lavender farm shots and came upon this- a more traditional approach to the mundane prompt of "cones."
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1235% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Steve Chappell ace
Awesome composition and processing
August 7th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great bl+w capture .Nice tiny cones.
August 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise