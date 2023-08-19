Sign up
Photo 4522
Simplicity
Wandered around the sanctuary today after getting things ready for tomorrow's service and took a few pictures. The curve of this decorative column caught my eye and I thought it went well with today's word of the day.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9331
photos
204
followers
209
following
1238% complete
Views
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
19th August 2023 2:29pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
black and white
,
column
,
minimal
,
august2023words
,
wpd23
