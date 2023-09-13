Lost and Found

Lucy and I had our pictures taken in a photo booth at the aquarium when she visited. We had several copies made of them- one for her, one for me, one for Gampy and one for her parents. I wanted to bring mine to my office but when I went to put it up, I couldn't find it. I was heart-broken! Well, lo and behold, yesterday when I was looking for a date in my calendar, guess what I found?! I guess static electricity or some sort of friction held it in place all these months. I don't even remember putting it in the calendar! Needless to say, it's in a safer place now!