Pemaquid Lighthouse and Bell Tower (Before and After)

Our photo club adopted the What Would You Do challenge. This month we have eight "seed" photos to play with. We can do as many of them as we like but we are only allowed to submit one photo for each. I find that most of the pictures are hard to work with but I couldn't complain about this one since it's mine! haha It was great to revisit my wonderful visit to Maine and the beautiful Pemaquid Lighthouse. Not much playing around with this one!



A quick post tonight after a long day at work- again! I'll catch up with you over the weekend.