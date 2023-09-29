Previous
Pemaquid Lighthouse and Bell Tower (Before and After) by olivetreeann
Photo 4563

Pemaquid Lighthouse and Bell Tower (Before and After)

Our photo club adopted the What Would You Do challenge. This month we have eight "seed" photos to play with. We can do as many of them as we like but we are only allowed to submit one photo for each. I find that most of the pictures are hard to work with but I couldn't complain about this one since it's mine! haha It was great to revisit my wonderful visit to Maine and the beautiful Pemaquid Lighthouse. Not much playing around with this one!

A quick post tonight after a long day at work- again! I'll catch up with you over the weekend.
Ann H. LeFevre

Kathy ace
I like how you contrasted the two photos.
September 30th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Love it!
September 30th, 2023  
