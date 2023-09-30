Previous
Starlight in the Storm

Our photo club adopted the What Would You Do challenge. This year we have 8 "seed" photos to choose from. You can play with all of them or just a few, but you can only enter one picture each. I have not been crazy about the seed photos this year, but decided to give them a play anyway. This one (on the left) is probably the worst. The cave fights with the waterfall to be the subject of the shot, and the waterfall, which should be the subject, is mostly out of focus. I was about to give up on it when I discovered an interesting black and white treatment that eventually led to what you see on the right.
Ann H. LeFevre

Milanie ace
Quite impressive chane
October 1st, 2023  
Babs ace
What a transformation .
October 1st, 2023  
