Previous
Photo 4570
Autumn on th Bushkill
The colors coming in by the Bushkill are proving me correct when I say, "It's going to be a Fall!"
Taken on my way home from work on Wednesday.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9429
photos
201
followers
206
following
Tags
trees
,
river
,
autumn
,
fall colors
,
bushkill
katy
ace
How pretty with this river/creek running through the colorful trees
October 7th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
The fall colours are really starting in. The Bushkill seems to be running fast.
October 7th, 2023
