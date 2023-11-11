Sign up
Previous
Photo 4606
OWO- Red
A minimal splash of red for the One Week Only challenge and the Minimal Challenge which has us featuring a kitchen object.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9501
photos
200
followers
205
following
1261% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
11th November 2023 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-6
,
minimal-43
,
phone-vember
,
yes another shot from the kitchen sink!
Carole G
ace
I like this, it would cover abstract too
November 12th, 2023
