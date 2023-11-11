Previous
OWO- Red by olivetreeann
OWO- Red

A minimal splash of red for the One Week Only challenge and the Minimal Challenge which has us featuring a kitchen object.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
I like this, it would cover abstract too
November 12th, 2023  
