Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4671
WWYD 226
When I first looked at the WWYD original photo I saw a tornado, so I turned it into one. But while I was playing with the image, I came up with a completely different take on it!
https://365project.org/olivetreeann/toys-on-365/2024-01-15
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9632
photos
196
followers
203
following
1279% complete
View this month »
4664
4665
4666
4667
4668
4669
4670
4671
Latest from all albums
4759
4760
4669
4670
4761
199
4671
4762
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon PowerShot A560
Taken
2nd May 2014 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tornado
,
wwyd-226
winghong_ho
Lovely.
January 16th, 2024
amyK
ace
This is cool!
January 16th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That is such a neat interpretation for the challenge.
January 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close