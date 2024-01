I was fascinated with the solarizing effect Babs @onewing had been applying to her photos recently, but could not find that type of effect in my "usual" photo processing program. I did find a "freebie" solarizing effect on line and this is what happened to a street shot from the train museum last weekend when I applied it. I gave the fluorescent colors a little more umph by bumping up the vibrance a bit. Ok- I'm hooked on this cray effect now!