Solar Powered by olivetreeann
Photo 4684

Solar Powered

This solarization effect is so much fun I have to finish out the month with it! This shot of the Maine coastline was taken on a gray day but it looks like it's mid-storm after solarizing it.

In honor of my Maine hostess extraordinaire and tour guide Joan. It's her birthday today!
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@joansmor Happy Birthday Joan!
January 29th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
This does Create a very dramatic scene. I love it.
January 29th, 2024  
Diane ace
This processing is wonderful!
January 29th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Very nice. The sky and the reflections with the bright buildings on the shore make this such an interesting photo.
January 29th, 2024  
katy ace
This effect reallly enhances the stomy feel. I imagine choosing the proper subject makes all the difference in the final results, so, well done Ann
January 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Thanks Ann. I do love playing tour guide. If anyone else should need a tour.
January 29th, 2024  
Mallory ace

Wow, really cool!
January 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Makes for a neat abstract look.
January 29th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
How cool is that!
January 29th, 2024  
