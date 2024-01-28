Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4684
Solar Powered
This solarization effect is so much fun I have to finish out the month with it! This shot of the Maine coastline was taken on a gray day but it looks like it's mid-storm after solarizing it.
In honor of my Maine hostess extraordinaire and tour guide Joan. It's her birthday today!
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
9
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9658
photos
198
followers
206
following
1283% complete
View this month »
4677
4678
4679
4680
4681
4682
4683
4684
Latest from all albums
4772
4681
4682
4773
4683
4774
4684
4775
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
9
Fav's
7
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
coast
,
ocean
,
clouds
,
solarize
,
shoreline
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@joansmor
Happy Birthday Joan!
January 29th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
This does Create a very dramatic scene. I love it.
January 29th, 2024
Diane
ace
This processing is wonderful!
January 29th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Very nice. The sky and the reflections with the bright buildings on the shore make this such an interesting photo.
January 29th, 2024
katy
ace
This effect reallly enhances the stomy feel. I imagine choosing the proper subject makes all the difference in the final results, so, well done Ann
January 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Thanks Ann. I do love playing tour guide. If anyone else should need a tour.
January 29th, 2024
Mallory
ace
Wow, really cool!
January 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Makes for a neat abstract look.
January 29th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
How cool is that!
January 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Wow, really cool!