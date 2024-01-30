Previous
Solar Flower Power by olivetreeann
Photo 4686

Solar Flower Power

Another victim of solarization err, annfoolery.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1283% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Do they call that art deco? I love the vibrant colors.
January 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
I love this Ann, will have to give it a go sometime too.
January 31st, 2024  
Babs ace
This one is so colourful
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise