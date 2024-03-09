Wehr's Covered Bridge

Wehr's Covered Bridge is one of the more photographically accessible bridges on the Allentown Covered Bridge tour. I had taken a pano of the bridge and dam but since it was midday I couldn't really see what was on the screen, so I'll save that one and attempt it again the next time I'm there. Here's a little more info on the bridge:



Wehr’s Bridge is located at the western end of Covered Bridge Park, where it crosses over the Jordan Creek. In 1862, Ephraim Sieger built a stone gristmill on the north bank of the Jordan, and the bridge became known as Sieger’s Covered Bridge. After several owners, the mill was sold to William Wehr, and the bridge eventually was named Wehr’s Covered Bridge. The present concrete dam near the bridge that

supplied power for the gristmill was built in 1904 and replaced the original wooden dam located a short distance upstream. The mill was torn down in 1951, and today locals refer to the general area surrounding the bridge as “Wehr’s Dam.” Wehr’s Bridge, which was built in the Burr arch truss design, shares its claim to antiquity with Bogert’s Bridge. Families enjoy picnicking and quiet recreation in the nearby park, and the

Jordan is a popular trout stream at this point. With its scenic setting, Wehr’s Bridge is a favorite with photographers and artists, often used as the background for wedding photos.