Previous
Photo 4730
Dinner Prep
Brocollini, garlic and red onion for the word of the day- vegetable. They joined some pork chops and butternut squash in the broiler for a tasty meal.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
4
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
vegetable
,
onion
,
garlic
,
march24words
,
brocollini
Krista Mae
ace
Looks fresh and delicious
March 15th, 2024
Diane
ace
Nice shot!
March 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
Isn't it good when a photo opportunity turns into dinner.
March 15th, 2024
Barb
ace
Pretty food photo!
March 15th, 2024
