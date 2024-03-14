Previous
Dinner Prep by olivetreeann
Photo 4730

Dinner Prep

Brocollini, garlic and red onion for the word of the day- vegetable. They joined some pork chops and butternut squash in the broiler for a tasty meal.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Krista Mae
Looks fresh and delicious
March 15th, 2024  
Diane
Nice shot!
March 15th, 2024  
Babs
Isn't it good when a photo opportunity turns into dinner.
March 15th, 2024  
Barb
Pretty food photo!
March 15th, 2024  
