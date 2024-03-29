Previous
Next
Little Blue Elephant by olivetreeann
Photo 4745

Little Blue Elephant

The subject of today's rainbow shot. I didn't have time to pull off a shot today as I was getting things ready for the holiday.

Yes, he's in the sink Diana!
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1300% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
You got a beautiful close-up shot of him for being in the sink
March 31st, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Cute elephant for blue.
March 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise