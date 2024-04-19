Previous
52wc-2024-w16 Not What You See by olivetreeann
Is someone taking a picture of me taking a picture of them? Or am I taking a picture of someone taking a picture of me?

Squeaking this one under the wire for the 52 Week Challenge.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
I think you are taking a picture of someone taking a picture of you! You forgot to add selfie to your tags! This is a very clever photo and so well done Ann. FAV
April 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I think you are taking a photo of a delivery man , taking photo of the package he has delivered to your address !! - Clever !!
April 20th, 2024  
