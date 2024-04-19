Sign up
Photo 4766
52wc-2024-w16 Not What You See
Is someone taking a picture of me taking a picture of them? Or am I taking a picture of someone taking a picture of me?
Squeaking this one under the wire for the 52 Week Challenge.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9842
photos
196
followers
205
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
19th April 2024 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
illusion
,
52wc-2024-w16
katy
ace
I think you are taking a picture of someone taking a picture of you! You forgot to add selfie to your tags! This is a very clever photo and so well done Ann. FAV
April 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I think you are taking a photo of a delivery man , taking photo of the package he has delivered to your address !! - Clever !!
April 20th, 2024
