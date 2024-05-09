Previous
Memory Makers by olivetreeann
Memory Makers

Family pictures on one of my shelves. You've seen most of these images before but they fit well with today's word, so, you're seeing them again.

From left to right: my mom when she started teaching, my dad on a pony as a young boy, my sister Diana and I probably around 1959-1960, my Dad (sitting) and a student he mentored in a program run by the Young Businessman's Association, and my sisters and I at my niece's wedding (I'm in the white to and my youngest sister is a little bit erased by the border effect- sorry Kim!).
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

