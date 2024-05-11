Previous
A Classic Still Life with a Modern Twist by olivetreeann
A Classic Still Life with a Modern Twist

Playing around with a challenge for our photo club. I can't use any of the effects I applied here but without them this shot is rather flat. So, back to the drawing board- but at least I can post this version here.
