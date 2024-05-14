Sign up
Previous
Photo 4790
Mundane String
I've been on the look out for string since this challenge began and couldn't find any string...until I decided to have a cup of tea this morning!
14th May 2024
14th May 24
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9917
photos
195
followers
204
following
1312% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
14th May 2024 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-string
,
mundanestring
,
not sure of what the tag is for this one it's been so long since it started!
Corinne C
ace
Well done. I love the edit!
May 14th, 2024
katy
ace
Well done I would be hard presse to find any either but she has broadened the requirement to help out with that a little
May 14th, 2024
Zilli
ace
In plain sight, it was!
May 14th, 2024
