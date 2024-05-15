Magical Forest

I thought I would give the Text-to-Image challenge a try just out of curiosity. But I didn't realize that there were predetermined words that you had to use, so I typed in "clock, ivy, and forest". It looked like something out of a fairy tale or fantasy so I added some fog, mysterious people, and stardust. I didn't like the colors the AI program chose, so I converted the image to black and white. Someone told me there are programs out there where you can insert you own picture for the AI to play with. That might be fun. While I did "make this my own" with the added effects and such, I still don't feel like it's MY photo. But AI is definitely a fun way to play around with a picture!