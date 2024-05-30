Sign up
Previous
Photo 4807
Rose Red
A close up of one of the roses in my birthday bouquet.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9951
photos
193
followers
204
following
1316% complete
View this month »
4800
4801
4802
4803
4804
4805
4806
4807
Latest from all albums
4804
4895
4896
4805
4806
4897
4898
4807
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
28th May 2024 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
close-up
,
rose
