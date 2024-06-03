Previous
Egg Day Shadows by olivetreeann
Photo 4811

Egg Day Shadows

It's Egg Day and the morning shadows looked very nice as they fell upon the residents of this egg carton. Definitely a stretch! But I managed to combine the word of the day and the "Every Day is a Holiday" theme with this image so I'm satisfied.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

Annie D ace
I think the images works well for both :)
June 4th, 2024  
