Previous
Photo 4811
Egg Day Shadows
It's Egg Day and the morning shadows looked very nice as they fell upon the residents of this egg carton. Definitely a stretch! But I managed to combine the word of the day and the "Every Day is a Holiday" theme with this image so I'm satisfied.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
shadow
,
eggs
,
june24words
,
edah24-06
Annie D
ace
I think the images works well for both :)
June 4th, 2024
