Previous
Photo 4812
Window Light
I really loved the way the light was coming through this window at Grey Towers and especially the way it was illuminating those two glass pieces.
It was a long day at work- I'll be back tomorrow.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
1st June 2024 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
glass
,
lighting
,
theme-june2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Good composition and presentation
June 5th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 5th, 2024
