Window Light by olivetreeann
Photo 4812

Window Light

I really loved the way the light was coming through this window at Grey Towers and especially the way it was illuminating those two glass pieces.

It was a long day at work- I'll be back tomorrow.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

Harry J Benson ace
Good composition and presentation
June 5th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 5th, 2024  
