52 Week Challenge 2024- Emerging by olivetreeann
Photo 4813

52 Week Challenge 2024- Emerging

Well...this didn't really turn out the way I wanted to but, it is what it is! I imagine by the end of this weekend Minsi Lake will be dotted with lots of beautiful water lilies.

For the 52 Week Challenge prompts of "Emerging, newly formed, coming into being, starting to exist."
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

Diane ace
Good shot for "emerging."
June 6th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Me likes. It’s artsy.
June 6th, 2024  
