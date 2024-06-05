Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4813
52 Week Challenge 2024- Emerging
Well...this didn't really turn out the way I wanted to but, it is what it is! I imagine by the end of this weekend Minsi Lake will be dotted with lots of beautiful water lilies.
For the 52 Week Challenge prompts of "Emerging, newly formed, coming into being, starting to exist."
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9964
photos
193
followers
204
following
1318% complete
View this month »
4806
4807
4808
4809
4810
4811
4812
4813
Latest from all albums
4810
4901
4902
4811
4812
4903
4813
4904
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
3rd June 2024 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lily
,
30-days-wild24
,
52wc-2024-w23
Diane
ace
Good shot for "emerging."
June 6th, 2024
L. H.
ace
Me likes. It’s artsy.
June 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close