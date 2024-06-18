Previous
Can You See Me Now? by olivetreeann
Photo 4826

Can You See Me Now?

Taken at the Electric City Aquarium when Joan and Rachel were visiting.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Steve Chappell ace
Very cool
June 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous. I can see you little blue Nemo
June 20th, 2024  
