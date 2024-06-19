Ai Fun on Martini Day

I don't drink things like Martinis- maybe a glass of wine on a special occasion so there was nothing in the house for today's holiday. That made it a perfect opportunity to play with Ai again. i had some fun- typed in "crazy animals drinking martinis" and the center image is what it came up with. Then I remember Funny Photo had a great frame where I could put the Ai masterpiece on display in a museum. Got that all ready to post and thought, "But this is totally NOT my image!" and THEN I remembered I had my own museum shot- so back to the composite drawing board to produce the image on the right- at least that one is half my image. LOL