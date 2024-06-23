Sign up
Photo 4831
Pink Day
I bought a bouquet of flowers for my office and this little carnation head was stuck in the stems- a nice little surprise and photo opp for pink day.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
3
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10002
photos
192
followers
203
following
1323% complete
Tags
vintage
,
flower
,
carnation
,
edah24-06
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot, Ann.
June 23rd, 2024
Kathy
ace
How pretty on the embellished cloth.
June 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So pretty
June 23rd, 2024
