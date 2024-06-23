Previous
Pink Day by olivetreeann
Pink Day

I bought a bouquet of flowers for my office and this little carnation head was stuck in the stems- a nice little surprise and photo opp for pink day.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot, Ann.
June 23rd, 2024  
Kathy ace
How pretty on the embellished cloth.
June 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So pretty
June 23rd, 2024  
