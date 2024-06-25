Sign up
Photo 4833
A Favorite Space
A reading nook in Grey Towers- the summer home of Gifford Pinchot, a two-time governor of our state and the man credited with creating the National Park Service. I wish I had a room filled with books like this!
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
books
chair
read
sit
grey towers
june24words
