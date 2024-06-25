Previous
A Favorite Space by olivetreeann
A reading nook in Grey Towers- the summer home of Gifford Pinchot, a two-time governor of our state and the man credited with creating the National Park Service. I wish I had a room filled with books like this!
Ann H. LeFevre

Photo Details

