Previous
It's Chocolate Pudding Day by olivetreeann
Photo 4834

It's Chocolate Pudding Day

Today was one of those days where everything I'd planned was altered at some point- I still got done what needed to be done but in a different order and in some cases a different way. I had planned to go into work but ended up working from home which meant I wasn't near the supermarket to pick up some chocolate pudding. I knew I had most of the ingredients, so how hard could it be to make some? It wasn't and I was even able to swap out all the ingredient to AIP friendly ones. And best of all- the clean up was really easy it was really good!
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1324% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Ok Now we will be tlaking about YOUR dedication to the cause! This is something i would not have attempted! I am glad everything worked out in the end for you. A terrici collage of the process for this!
June 27th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@grammyn Katy- it was so easy to make it was ridiculous. I always thought pudding from scratch was hard! But this recipe made it quite simple. I'll print the recipe if you want it.
June 27th, 2024  
katy ace
@olivetreeann so kind of you Ann but did you read the part where I said I would not attempt it? LOL I am a very lazy cook!
June 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise