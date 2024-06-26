It's Chocolate Pudding Day

Today was one of those days where everything I'd planned was altered at some point- I still got done what needed to be done but in a different order and in some cases a different way. I had planned to go into work but ended up working from home which meant I wasn't near the supermarket to pick up some chocolate pudding. I knew I had most of the ingredients, so how hard could it be to make some? It wasn't and I was even able to swap out all the ingredient to AIP friendly ones. And best of all- the clean up was really easy it was really good!