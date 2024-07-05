Sign up
Previous
Photo 4843
Tack Sharp
Taken at the horse stable where our photo club had a shoot out recently. I did take pictures of the horses, but all the ones I'm loving the most are of all the things surrounding them!
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
3
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10027
photos
192
followers
204
following
1326% complete
4836
4837
4838
4839
4840
4841
4842
4843
4840
4931
4841
4932
4842
4933
4843
4934
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
28th June 2024 9:22am
Tags
tack
,
bridles
Kathy
ace
Lots of patterns. Well spotted.
July 6th, 2024
Diane
ace
This is the kind of shot I like, too. Nice lines and patterns.
July 6th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like it!
July 6th, 2024
