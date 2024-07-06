Previous
Attic Shelves by olivetreeann
Photo 4844

Attic Shelves

From the quarters where the staff lived in the Marie Zimmerman house.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
LManning (Laura) ace
This is a bit melancholy. Nicely presented.
July 7th, 2024  
