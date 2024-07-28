Previous
The Rusty Cow by olivetreeann
Photo 4866

The Rusty Cow

Sounds like a cute little coffee shop somewhere- doesn't it? This lady was outside on the backyard patio at the Marie Zimmerman house just waiting to prop open a door.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is very cool looking.
July 29th, 2024  
katy ace
Fascinating, subject for your photo and it does sound like the title to an alehouse in England
July 29th, 2024  
