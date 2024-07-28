Sign up
Previous
Photo 4866
The Rusty Cow
Sounds like a cute little coffee shop somewhere- doesn't it? This lady was outside on the backyard patio at the Marie Zimmerman house just waiting to prop open a door.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10076
photos
194
followers
204
following
1333% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th June 2024 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door-stop
,
rust!
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is very cool looking.
July 29th, 2024
katy
ace
Fascinating, subject for your photo and it does sound like the title to an alehouse in England
July 29th, 2024
