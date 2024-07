Four Chairs on the Porch

From the walk I took with Karen last Friday. These chairs were on the porch of the old Cliff Park Hotel. It's in disrepair and no longer in use but the golf course is still in operation. The land belongs to the National Park Service so it's unlikely the hotel (which was once a go-to place for golf and recreation in the Poconos) will ever be up and running again. Such a shame!