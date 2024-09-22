Sign up
Previous
Photo 4922
Door to Nowhere
Actually, I should have called this "Watch Your Step" because you can't see from this image that the door is above ground and there's a 6-foot drop below it! Watch Your Step would have made more sense- oh well! I could rename it but...
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
4
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10190
photos
191
followers
201
following
1348% complete
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
10th August 2024 10:22am
Tags
door
,
chapel
,
too lazy to change all the file names
Allison Williams
ace
It's a handsome door.
September 23rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely capture with the brick archway and the shadows cast across the door!
September 23rd, 2024
Kartia
ace
First step sounds diabolical.
September 23rd, 2024
eDorre
ace
Cool shot
September 23rd, 2024
