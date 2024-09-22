Previous
Door to Nowhere by olivetreeann
Door to Nowhere

Actually, I should have called this "Watch Your Step" because you can't see from this image that the door is above ground and there's a 6-foot drop below it! Watch Your Step would have made more sense- oh well! I could rename it but...
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Allison Williams ace
It’s a handsome door.
September 23rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely capture with the brick archway and the shadows cast across the door!
September 23rd, 2024  
Kartia ace
First step sounds diabolical.
September 23rd, 2024  
eDorre ace
Cool shot
September 23rd, 2024  
