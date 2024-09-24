Sign up
Previous
Photo 4924
Punctuation Day
No further discussion needed on this image- Punctuation Day gets right to the point.
The base shot for this image was taken at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts back in 2012!
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon PowerShot A560
Taken
14th August 2012 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
black and white
punctuation
edah24-09
do you see the optical illusion?
