52wc-2024-w39 by olivetreeann
Photo 4927

52wc-2024-w39

The prompt- take a compelling shot of people out and about.

Sometimes life just presents you with the most amusing shots! I spotted this crew just as we were leaving the fair.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Photo Details

