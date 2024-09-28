Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4928
People Like Us Sparkle
From the modern art gallery of the Portland Art Museum. He seemed to be the perfect model for today's prompt- sparkle.
My apologies to the artist- I forgot to take a picture of the credits for this one.
I'm heading back home today after a lovely 4 days in Maine!
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10202
photos
191
followers
201
following
1350% complete
View this month »
4921
4922
4923
4924
4925
4926
4927
4928
Latest from all albums
5016
4925
5017
4926
5018
4927
5019
4928
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
26th September 2024 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
modern art
,
portland art museum
,
sept24words
Babs
ace
I love this one it is such fun and colourful
September 28th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
He is!
September 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close