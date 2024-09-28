Previous
People Like Us Sparkle by olivetreeann
People Like Us Sparkle

From the modern art gallery of the Portland Art Museum. He seemed to be the perfect model for today's prompt- sparkle.

My apologies to the artist- I forgot to take a picture of the credits for this one.

I'm heading back home today after a lovely 4 days in Maine!
28th September 2024

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Babs ace
I love this one it is such fun and colourful
September 28th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
He is!
September 28th, 2024  
