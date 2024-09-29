Previous
Theme-September Color by olivetreeann
Photo 4929

Theme-September Color

One of the colorful signs on the midway at the Cumberland County Fair. But sadly their advertising do not pay off with my business- I had ice cream on my mind!
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1350% complete

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Colourful but I think I would like you rather an ice cream !!!
September 29th, 2024  
