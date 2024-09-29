Sign up
Photo 4929
Theme-September Color
One of the colorful signs on the midway at the Cumberland County Fair. But sadly their advertising do not pay off with my business- I had ice cream on my mind!
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
sign
color
midway
theme-september2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Colourful but I think I would like you rather an ice cream !!!
September 29th, 2024
