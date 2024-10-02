Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4932
52 Week Challenge Week 40 Abstract
Meeting tonight- I'll be back to fill in the blanks later!
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10210
photos
190
followers
200
following
1351% complete
View this month »
4925
4926
4927
4928
4929
4930
4931
4932
Latest from all albums
4929
5020
5021
4930
4931
5022
5023
4932
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
26th September 2024 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick Schies
ace
While we're waiting we'll connect the dots
October 3rd, 2024
katy
ace
This looks like a video game
October 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close