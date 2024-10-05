Sign up
Photo 4935
Office Panorama
I took a panorama of my office for the word of the day and was amused at how spacious it made my "little world" look- not to mention the funky distortion that happened with the computer screen!
In reality, the telephone is directly to my left and the bookcase on the far right is directly to my right and the office door is directly opposite of me when I'm sitting at my desk.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
4929
4930
4931
4932
4933
4934
4935
4936
Rick Schies
ace
Quite the office setting
October 6th, 2024
