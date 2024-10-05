Previous
Office Panorama by olivetreeann
Office Panorama

I took a panorama of my office for the word of the day and was amused at how spacious it made my "little world" look- not to mention the funky distortion that happened with the computer screen!

In reality, the telephone is directly to my left and the bookcase on the far right is directly to my right and the office door is directly opposite of me when I'm sitting at my desk.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Rick Schies ace
Quite the office setting
October 6th, 2024  
