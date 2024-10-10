Sign up
Previous
Photo 4940
Pumpkin Row
Today is Decorations Day so I pulled out this shot that I took when out and about last Saturday. I love the way this pumpkin row sits atop every post and works as a really nice leading line. It's decorated for the harvest with .
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
8th October 2024 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
autumn
,
pumpkins
,
decorations
,
harvest
,
edah24-10
,
theme-october-2024
eDorre
ace
What fun! Love the lines
October 11th, 2024
