Pumpkin Row by olivetreeann
Pumpkin Row

Today is Decorations Day so I pulled out this shot that I took when out and about last Saturday. I love the way this pumpkin row sits atop every post and works as a really nice leading line. It's decorated for the harvest with .
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
eDorre ace
What fun! Love the lines
October 11th, 2024  
