Previous
Photo 4941
The Long, Tall Shadow of Fall
This one's for Laura and the "Shadow Diet Club"!
https://365project.org/ljmanning/365/2024-10-10#post-comment
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
5th October 2024 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
