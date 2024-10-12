Previous
Spooky Halloween by olivetreeann
Photo 4942

Spooky Halloween

I'm not into the super creepy evil looking Halloween decorations. But these more comic book illustration style are fun. The witch who miscalculated the position of the tree always makes me chuckle.
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1353% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise