A River Runs Beside It

I picked up 89 year old Erma today and gave her a ride to church because she's made the decision not to drive any longer. After bringing her back home I pulled over to take this picture at a little one lane bridge on the road to her house. You wouldn't really know it from this vantage point but a local highway runs just on the other side of the brush on the far bank of this stream.



I decided to do a this-way-that-way duo today. This is looking to the right of the bridge and the looking left view is in my other album.