Previous
A River Runs Beside It by olivetreeann
Photo 4943

A River Runs Beside It

I picked up 89 year old Erma today and gave her a ride to church because she's made the decision not to drive any longer. After bringing her back home I pulled over to take this picture at a little one lane bridge on the road to her house. You wouldn't really know it from this vantage point but a local highway runs just on the other side of the brush on the far bank of this stream.

I decided to do a this-way-that-way duo today. This is looking to the right of the bridge and the looking left view is in my other album.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1354% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise