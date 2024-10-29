Previous
Oatmeal Day by olivetreeann
Photo 4959

Oatmeal Day

I picked up some oats for oatmeal the other day and completely forgot to make some this morning- so all you get is a lame shot of the cap and contents of this oatmeal container for today's holiday.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1358% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
Good shot for oatmeal day.
October 30th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Whatever works! ...and this does ;-)
October 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise