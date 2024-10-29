Sign up
Photo 4959
Oatmeal Day
I picked up some oats for oatmeal the other day and completely forgot to make some this morning- so all you get is a lame shot of the cap and contents of this oatmeal container for today's holiday.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Themes and Competitions
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
29th October 2024 6:01pm
oatmeal
edah24-10
Diane
ace
Good shot for oatmeal day.
October 30th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Whatever works! ...and this does ;-)
October 30th, 2024
