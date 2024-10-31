Previous
Crazy for Caramel Apples Day by olivetreeann
Photo 4961

Crazy for Caramel Apples Day

Last of the October holidays and last photo for the month. I'm starting to sound like a broken record- "Where did the time go?"

There were only 2 packages of these left in the supermarket so I guess they're quite popular. They'd be too sweet for me.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Corinne C ace
The presentation is very appealing. Happy Halloween Ann.
November 1st, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
It has been a long time since I've eaten a caramel apple.
November 1st, 2024  
katy ace
Nicely presented
November 1st, 2024  
