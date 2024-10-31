Sign up
Previous
Photo 4961
Crazy for Caramel Apples Day
Last of the October holidays and last photo for the month. I'm starting to sound like a broken record- "Where did the time go?"
There were only 2 packages of these left in the supermarket so I guess they're quite popular. They'd be too sweet for me.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th October 2024 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sweets
,
apples
,
caramel apples
,
edah24-10
Corinne C
ace
The presentation is very appealing. Happy Halloween Ann.
November 1st, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
It has been a long time since I've eaten a caramel apple.
November 1st, 2024
katy
ace
Nicely presented
November 1st, 2024
