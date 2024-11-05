Previous
Home of the Brave by olivetreeann
Photo 4966

Home of the Brave

Flags flying in Liberty State Park.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1360% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful
November 6th, 2024  
katy ace
I really like to see so many of them and what great light you caught them in
November 6th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Good find
November 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise