Happy Birthday to My Own Curious George

My younger son turns 43 today. He's still a "boy" in my mind! But he has become an amazing man- loving husband, devoted father, and dedicated coach. Curious George was a favorite book of mine and my boys. And he certainly had his fair share of curiosity which I do believe all children should have. Happy Birthday Christopher!



This curious collection was taken at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum last Saturday.