Happy Birthday Claude Monet

I noticed that it was Claude Monet's birthday today when I turned on my computer so I put this collage together in honor of one of my favorite artists (third in line to Renoir and Degas).



The image on the left was taken the other day when Louisa and I got together for a photo outing. And the image on the right was taken at the Portland Museum of Art this past September when I was visiting Joan. It's the real thing- Monet's signature. I'm always fascinated with the way artists sign their paintings. The name becomes a part of the picture- unlike a lot of watermarks on photos which I think actually ruin the look of the picture. Enough of the soap box- happy birthday Monet! (11/14/1840-12/5/1926)