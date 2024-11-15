Previous
52 Week Challenge Week 46 Fabric by olivetreeann
Photo 4976

52 Week Challenge Week 46 Fabric

Beautifully woven textures on display at the Marie Zimmerman House.

Taken back in June.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love the colors and textures.
November 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous textures and patterns with these beautiful colours.
November 17th, 2024  
