Photo 4976
52 Week Challenge Week 46 Fabric
Beautifully woven textures on display at the Marie Zimmerman House.
Taken back in June.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10302
photos
194
followers
202
following
1363% complete
4970
4971
4972
4973
4974
4975
4976
4977
4974
257
4975
5066
5067
4976
4977
5068
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th June 2024 12:54pm
Shutterbug
ace
I love the colors and textures.
November 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous textures and patterns with these beautiful colours.
November 17th, 2024
